Lifted to the sky by berelaxed
Photo 2769

Lifted to the sky

A very close friend's sister passed away today and it would have been a dear friend's 80th Birthday.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and mild.

All hands begging for PEACE
28th September 2022

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
