Photo 2769
Lifted to the sky
A very close friend's sister passed away today and it would have been a dear friend's 80th Birthday.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and mild.
All hands begging for PEACE
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
