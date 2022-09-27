I threw Covid cautions to the wind

My sister-in- law and a mutual old friend asked me to join them at a local coffee shop this morning. T and I have not been eating inside restaurants, but I took a chance today. It's a tiny spot famous for a huge one egg omelette among other extra tasty offerings. Health food it is not, but it's easily breakfast and lunch. Unbelievably, they had a good ventilation system and for much of the time we were the only ones there, maximum seating, 11. Bob and Patty, a married couple live in the back and do it all themselves. Bob cooks, Patty waits on the two tables or the counter seating. Old hands know how to order, I used to go there often with friends in my 20s, so I helped my pals order. I had a "one egg special (omelette onions, ham, green peppers, & mushrooms) with sharp(cheese), half an order of home fries, no onions, grilled English(muffins), coffee and a small tomato juice. Delicious and extra special since I have not been there since 2018. We all look older, the prices are higher, but the tasty food has not changed.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and warmer temps.



All hands Begging for PEACE.