Skully Skeleton

We'll be in Maine in October, so I did a little Halloween decorating early. I don't have such a willing subject( Merry) to dress up as I did with Raspberry, so I've branched out. As former kindergarten teacher I'm fond of seasonal decorating. Nora and Hunter will love this!



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and a bit warmer than last week, a lovely day.



All hands begging for PEACE.