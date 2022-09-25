Sign up
Photo 2766
And then there were three
The buds are opening and they are so large and lovely. They are whiter than this iPhone portrait shot, but the effect is interesting.
For the Record,
This day came in with cloudy skies and drizzle now an then.
All hands begging for PEACE.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
