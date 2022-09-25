Previous
Next
And then there were three by berelaxed
Photo 2766

And then there were three

The buds are opening and they are so large and lovely. They are whiter than this iPhone portrait shot, but the effect is interesting.

For the Record,
This day came in with cloudy skies and drizzle now an then.

All hands begging for PEACE.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise