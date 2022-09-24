Sign up
Photo 2765
Change
Green to Gold
change
begins as
daylight fades,
end of summer
leaves left
starving for
light nourishing
chlorophyll
suddenly ravenous
reveal in this
hunger a secret
palette of
hidden colors
hiding all
summer
long
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
autumn
