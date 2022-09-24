Previous
Change by berelaxed
Photo 2765

Change

Green to Gold


change
begins as
daylight fades,
end of summer
leaves left
starving for
light nourishing
chlorophyll
suddenly ravenous
reveal in this
hunger a secret
palette of
hidden colors
hiding all
summer
long
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Photo Details

