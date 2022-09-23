Previous
Relief by berelaxed
Photo 2764

Relief

I have heredity, being female and my job(squatting as a kindergarten teacher for 30 years) to thank for the arthritis I have in my right big toe, Hallux Rigidus to be specific. A month before my left anterior hip replacement(also arthritis), I had my first cortisone injection in the toe. It has given me 5 months of relief. I had no pain on the right leg while I was dealing with pain and rehab of my left leg. Eventually, I may have to have a big toe joint fusion, but I'll cross that bridge when it presents itself. For now, I have relief already. I really like this young podiatrist, she is very friendly, a great explainer and she also knows of my hip surgeon.

I painted via Zoom today with my pals, it's been 4 months since I have picked up a brush. I'm happy with the start today on a new canvas.

Good luck to any east coast Canadian friends, Hurricane Fiona sounds and looks ferocious on charts and weather reports. We will get quite a bit of wind I suspect at our Machiasport house. We're planning a two week trip there soon:)

For the Record,
This day came in chilly, we have the gas fireplace on tonight, Merry is as close as she can get!

All hands begging for PEACE.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Betsey

