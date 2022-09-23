Relief

I have heredity, being female and my job(squatting as a kindergarten teacher for 30 years) to thank for the arthritis I have in my right big toe, Hallux Rigidus to be specific. A month before my left anterior hip replacement(also arthritis), I had my first cortisone injection in the toe. It has given me 5 months of relief. I had no pain on the right leg while I was dealing with pain and rehab of my left leg. Eventually, I may have to have a big toe joint fusion, but I'll cross that bridge when it presents itself. For now, I have relief already. I really like this young podiatrist, she is very friendly, a great explainer and she also knows of my hip surgeon.



I painted via Zoom today with my pals, it's been 4 months since I have picked up a brush. I'm happy with the start today on a new canvas.



Good luck to any east coast Canadian friends, Hurricane Fiona sounds and looks ferocious on charts and weather reports. We will get quite a bit of wind I suspect at our Machiasport house. We're planning a two week trip there soon:)



For the Record,

This day came in chilly, we have the gas fireplace on tonight, Merry is as close as she can get!



All hands begging for PEACE.