Banded Argiope

I've been hunting for spiders today. Rainy or foggy weather always makes their webs so visible and beautiful, and easier to see. I have found two lovely webs, on this sunny day, but no spiders were at home. I walked out to the cemetery that abuts our land and found a busy black and yellow beauty, In the extra you can see the lovely striped abdomen. She? was busy working on repairing her web, put posed nicely. I'll check on her progress tomorrow. The webs amaze me and I hope to find more and resident spiders.



For the Record,

This day came in cold, but with lovely sun. The NE wind made it feel even colder. I did spent a good amount of the day outside, sampling feral apples and hunting for webs while T worked remotely.



All hands begging for PEACE.