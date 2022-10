Embracing Six Generations

Time spent in this old house at the base of Trafton’s Hill has enriched the lives of six generations. It is beloved by family and all the friends who have spent time with us here. We overlook the tidal Machias River and have the best neighbors in the world in a twin house next door and a peaceful cemetery on the other. Time spent here is good for the soul.





For the Record,

This day came in with an amazing fog bank over the river and bright sunshine the rest of the day.





All hands Begging for PEACE.