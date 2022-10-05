Great Gramp

My maternal great grandfather was a jack of all trades, farmer, studied law, was a teacher, school superintendent, shopkeeper and Machiasport Postmaster. His most important job was as a Maine State Representative. We have a lot of his memorabilia in some old glass doored cabinets here. Never met him, but he was an important fixture in this tiny coastal town, friend to fisher and lobstermen.





For the Record,

This day came in warmer with clouds and su. I spent most of the day waiting for our plumber to check the hot water heater he installed in August and had stopped making hot water. He came late this afternoon and fixed the problem.





All hands begging for PEACE