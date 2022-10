Autumn comes to Ellsworth, Maine

We had rain over night, so the wooded trails were wet this morning. So,we decided to drive down to Ellsworth for some shopping at a fabulous kitchen shop, Rooster Brother and an LL Bean outlet store. We had a lovely day and enjoyed the warm sunny weather. The weather looks good for a trail walk tomorrow.



For the Record, This day came in wet with warmer temps and bright sunshine mid morning.



All hands begging for PEACE.