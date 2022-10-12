Previous
Next
Sea Smoke by berelaxed
Photo 2783

Sea Smoke


Sea Smoke

So what is sea smoke? It's essentially fog above the water. In order for this thick sea smoke to occur, you need cold air above relatively warm water. When wind mixes that cool air with the warm air immediately above the water moisture condenses into fog, or sea smoke.

I doubt that the tidal Machias River was very warm this morning, but certainly warm than the crisp Machiasport air this morning. I got out just in time to photograph the cool atmospheric effect before it disappeared as the sun began warming the air.

For the Record,
This day came in cold with warming sun.

All hands begging for Peace
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice view
October 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise