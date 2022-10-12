Sea Smoke



Sea Smoke



So what is sea smoke? It's essentially fog above the water. In order for this thick sea smoke to occur, you need cold air above relatively warm water. When wind mixes that cool air with the warm air immediately above the water moisture condenses into fog, or sea smoke.



I doubt that the tidal Machias River was very warm this morning, but certainly warm than the crisp Machiasport air this morning. I got out just in time to photograph the cool atmospheric effect before it disappeared as the sun began warming the air.



For the Record,

This day came in cold with warming sun.



All hands begging for Peace