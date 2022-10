Wet spider busy with web repair

It's a wet, foggy Maine morning. Beautiful muted foliage and lots of web repair necessary for this Banded Argiope among the goldenrod at the edge of old cemetery. I've been watching her since we arrived. We've had a high wind warning along with heavy rain, so I hope she is prepared. I love the water droplet on her front leg.



For the Record,

This day came in with a brief moment of sun, but now shrouded in a moderate fog.



