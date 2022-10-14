A wild wind on the cemetery hill

We have a stiff 20mph wind from the SSE, with a spotty drizzle. The conditions will only get worse, so I'll post some windblown flags flanking one of my favorite old graves in the cemetery next to us. We and our wonderful neighbors in the twin house on the other side of us love this hallowed ground. The peaceful views are spectacular, the feral apples in October, and the spiderwebs after a rain are amazing. Speaking of spiders, my friend in the cemetery, the lovely girl I blipped yesterday and web are gone with the wind.



For the Record,

This day came in stormy and a wild wind. It is supposed to turn into a heavy rainstorm by tomorrow. We may venture out for a drive to Eastport, but we shall see.



All hands begging for Peace