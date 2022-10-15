Cloud Reflections

"I've looked at clouds from both sides now

From up and down and still somehow

It's cloud illusions I recall

I really don't know clouds at all"

~Joni Mitchell





These gorgeous clouds followed us around all day on a drive from Machiasport to Cherryfield. Their fluffy whiteness reflected on all the bodies of water we passed. The brilliant foliage shimmered below clouds and brilliant blue sky. This late afternoon photograph was made at the edge of the Machias River at full tide on the edge of the Dike in town. It's not busy in the afternoon, but early on Saturday mornings the Dike Bridge is lined with folks selling all sorts of things, a long line of yard/tag sale vendors with lots of customers.





For the Record,

This day came in with thick fog over the river. We expected rain, but the fog burned off and we had a glorious weather day.





All hands begging for PEACE.