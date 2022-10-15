Previous
Cloud Reflections by berelaxed
Cloud Reflections

"I've looked at clouds from both sides now
From up and down and still somehow
It's cloud illusions I recall
I really don't know clouds at all"
~Joni Mitchell


These gorgeous clouds followed us around all day on a drive from Machiasport to Cherryfield. Their fluffy whiteness reflected on all the bodies of water we passed. The brilliant foliage shimmered below clouds and brilliant blue sky. This late afternoon photograph was made at the edge of the Machias River at full tide on the edge of the Dike in town. It's not busy in the afternoon, but early on Saturday mornings the Dike Bridge is lined with folks selling all sorts of things, a long line of yard/tag sale vendors with lots of customers.


For the Record,
This day came in with thick fog over the river. We expected rain, but the fog burned off and we had a glorious weather day.


All hands begging for PEACE.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
Stunning capture
October 16th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Stunning
October 16th, 2022  
