Fog rising, sunsetting

We took a drive after dinner to nearby Roque(Roke) Bluffs to listen to the waves, inhale the salty air and catch the sunset. The visit did not disappoint, it's a beautiful beach, and across the road is a freshwater pond. The road ends in a boat launch and stone pier of flat grannie stones. We watched the sunset, until the swift moving fog dramatically enveloped it. Absolutely gorgeous, we were just in time for the fog an sunset drama.



For the Record,

This day came in with thick fog that burned off and we had a lovely sunny day. My vertigo is still in the background. I will see a physical therapist to have the Epley Maneuver done professionally after we get home. Those misplaced ear crystals need to be sent back to the right place.



All hands begging for PEACE.