Sassafras mitten

The sassafras tree has three distinctive leaves, entire(Hand), one-lobed (Mitten),and two-lobed(Glove). "As a native tree, sassafras is a food source for white-tailed deer, woodchucks, marsh rabbits, black bears, and rabbits. Many species of birds and songbirds, including wild turkeys and mockingbirds, eat its bluish-black, drupe-shaped fruit. The leaves of sassafras are edible and quite tasty. They are mildly citric, slightly like lemongrass. If you do want to take a taste, reach for young leaves, as older leaves can be bitter." thespruce.com





I transfered my data(4 hours) from my iPhone 13 Pro Max yesterday to my new iPhone 14 Pro Max. I usually upgrade each year, the trade in value is excellent and I'm always after the new camera. This one seems very nice, I made this photo using it. It's a hair taller and skinnier I think, it seems to fit in my small hand better. This year, Apple will recycle the old case as well. Twelve years ago when I joined Blip, and then 365, I never imagined I'd post a photo taken with an iPhone for my journal as often as I do now.





For the Record,

This day came in chilly with lovely sun and warming temps.





All hands begging for PEACE.