Rocks in rocks

I worked on my new painting today. It's four small smooth rocks deposited by the Fundy Tides in a small crevice of a larger ledge along the shore beneath the hill where West Quoddy Head Light is situated in South Lubec Maine. I photographed the stones in July, but they had been washed away when we were there recently. The light and surrounding trails are beautiful, overlooking dangerous shoals and the island of Grand Manan. I have ancestors from that Island and also two from South Lubec who were Keepers at West Quoddy Light in the 1800 and early 1900s.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm with a brisk wind.



All hands begging for PEACE