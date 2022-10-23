Thirty Years Together

Today we're celebrating 30 years together. We've been side by side since 1992, meeting first in 1989. On New Years's Eve, 2013, we celebrated our legally sanctioned wedding in front of close stateside and international friends and family. You can see younger images of us in this collage, some when I even had my younger hair.



Today we celebrated with a scenic ride to a farm stand in Plympton, but I have to say the foliage show was not like Maine. We then drove towards the Cape ending at our favorite spot for lobster.



We hope to have the new car by Tuesday at the earliest. We think it's 22 years since we were a two car family, so it will be a big change. Not for long we hope, when T retires we will go back to one.



For the Record,

This day came in dark and dry, but began raining soon after we finished a lovely walk on a wooded trail.





All hands celebrating.