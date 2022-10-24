Previous
The Witch of Golden Fur by berelaxed
The Witch of Golden Fur

The Witching Hour

beware the
witch of
golden hair
tucked deep
within her
cave-like
lair.

awake between
naps, astride
her broom,
in dark of
night she’s
bound to
zoom

with yellow
eyes, and
twitching
tail, she
may just at
your window
loom.

For the Record,
This day came in gloomy with on and off showers.

24th October 2022

Betsey

Joan Robillard ace
I bet your witch would not have wanted to be on water either.
October 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A great picture
October 24th, 2022  
