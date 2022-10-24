Sign up
Photo 2795
The Witch of Golden Fur
The Witching Hour
beware the
witch of
golden hair
tucked deep
within her
cave-like
lair.
awake between
naps, astride
her broom,
in dark of
night she’s
bound to
zoom
with yellow
eyes, and
twitching
tail, she
may just at
your window
loom.
For the Record,
This day came in gloomy with on and off showers.
All hands begging for Peace
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
Tags
merrywitch
Joan Robillard
ace
I bet your witch would not have wanted to be on water either.
October 24th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A great picture
October 24th, 2022
