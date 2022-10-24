The Witch of Golden Fur

The Witching Hour



beware the

witch of

golden hair

tucked deep

within her

cave-like

lair.



awake between

naps, astride

her broom,

in dark of

night she’s

bound to

zoom



with yellow

eyes, and

twitching

tail, she

may just at

your window

loom.



For the Record,

This day came in gloomy with on and off showers.



All hands begging for Peace