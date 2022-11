Titmouse in Autumn

The tufted titmice, jays, chickadees and nuthatches were appreciative of my bathrobe delivered seeds and peanuts this morning. The light was so lovely that I went in for my Nikon and 300mm lens. I captured this little tufted titmouse showing off her lovely little gray 'shoes' and leg.



For the Record,

This day came in cold with sunshine. Things warmed up quickly, another glorious fall day.



All hands begging for PEACE.