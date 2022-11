Ledge painting in mono

I wanted to post the progress today with my ledge painting. I took the photo after dark of my progress today and the colors were all off. So here's my trio of efforts in black and white to equalize them. Much more to do, but I'm really having fun. It's one of our favorite beaches in Maine, reached by a steep staircase down from the West Quoddy Lighthouse State Park. If you are there at low tide, it's possible to walk along the beach and look up at the lighthouse.