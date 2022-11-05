Sign up
Photo 2807
Early Morning Red
Morning sun, dew instead of frost and red, red leaves, make this bush so beautiful in the fall.
"Painters use red like spice."
- Michael Derek Elworthy.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and was a warm as a summer day, just glorious.
All hands begging for PEACE
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
redleaves
