Early Morning Red by berelaxed
Early Morning Red

Morning sun, dew instead of frost and red, red leaves, make this bush so beautiful in the fall.

"Painters use red like spice."
- Michael Derek Elworthy.

This day came in sunny and was a warm as a summer day, just glorious.

5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
