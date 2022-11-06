Previous
Sunday by berelaxed
Sunday

Merry has been enjoying the gorgeous November warmth today was no different, but we know it has to end soon. She didn't like it when I informed her of this fact, cold weather is coming!

For the Record,
This day came in with very warm temps, clouds, a slight wind, but HUMID, yuck.

6th November 2022

