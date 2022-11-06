Sign up
Photo 2808
Sunday
Merry has been enjoying the gorgeous November warmth today was no different, but we know it has to end soon. She didn't like it when I informed her of this fact, cold weather is coming!
For the Record,
This day came in with very warm temps, clouds, a slight wind, but HUMID, yuck.
All hands begging for PEACE
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
merry
,
abyssiniancat
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
November 7th, 2022
