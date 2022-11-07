Previous
Autumn Meadowlark

I saw two of these this afternoon and one landed on my hand. They were both so beautiful flying about in the afternoon sun. It's only a bit after 4, but we're already sliding into dusk!

For the Record,
This day came in sunny, hot and humid. Tomorrow we will see a return to crisp fall weather, I'm ready!!

All hands begging for PEACE
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

