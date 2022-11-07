Sign up
Photo 2809
Autumn Meadowlark
I saw two of these this afternoon and one landed on my hand. They were both so beautiful flying about in the afternoon sun. It's only a bit after 4, but we're already sliding into dusk!
For the Record,
This day came in sunny, hot and humid. Tomorrow we will see a return to crisp fall weather, I'm ready!!
All hands begging for PEACE
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
reddragonfly
,
iphone14promax
