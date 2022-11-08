Sign up
Photo 2810
Midterm Election voting today
Merry is very serious, please vote if you are in the USA and have not. Your democracy DOES depend on it!
For the Record,
This day came in cold and sunny, a more normal November day. Flu shots for us before casting our votes for continued democracy!!
All hands hoping for a nightmare free election process. Voting should be free and fair!
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
