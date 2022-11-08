Previous
Midterm Election voting today by berelaxed
Midterm Election voting today

Merry is very serious, please vote if you are in the USA and have not. Your democracy DOES depend on it!

For the Record,
This day came in cold and sunny, a more normal November day. Flu shots for us before casting our votes for continued democracy!!

All hands hoping for a nightmare free election process. Voting should be free and fair!
