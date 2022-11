The Green man in November

The wheel of the year is turning and the Green Man is anticipating winter. It feels like it is coming. All our warm days have suddenly turned so chilly.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold. It feels like November again.



All hands relieved about the election, a ripple instead of a red wave. Our great Commonwealth of Massachusetts elected our first female governor, Maura Healey ,who is openly gay and her Lt Governor is also female, Kim Driscoll. A very historic night for our state.