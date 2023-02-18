Previous
Miss Carolina Wren by berelaxed
Miss Carolina Wren

This little perky customer is always searching for bugs and spiders around the garden and patio. We love our pair and the jaunty tip of their tails.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cold with a skiff of snow on the ground.

All hands begging for PEACE
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
