Nose to Nose by berelaxed
Photo 2957

Nose to Nose

They played a bit together and then paid little attention to each other unless I went in Fianna's room. Then, noisy Raven was there in a second. This is going to work just fine. We have to coax Fianna into exploring the rest of her new world next.

Hunter's CT scan showed the infection that traveled down his back almost gone. They think that his Picc line for his IV antibiotics can come out Thursday . He will have to continue oral antibiotics for a while just to be safe. He was gravely ill, we are so grateful and lucky to live near Boston Children's Hospital.

This day came in sunny and windy. We had trees trimmed and cut today, the arborists were fantastic, climbing and trimming.

3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

