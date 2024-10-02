Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3506
Pumpkin Reflections
“I'd say the first thing you need is ... a pumpkin.” — Cinderella
The orange reflection in her eyes is not photoshopped!
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cool, a beautiful October Day.
All hands thinking of all the folks suffering from Hurricane Helene
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3506
photos
75
followers
40
following
960% complete
View this month »
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pumpkin
,
raven
Dorothy
ace
What a cool October photo!
October 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Adorable
October 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close