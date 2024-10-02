Previous
Pumpkin Reflections by berelaxed
Photo 3506

Pumpkin Reflections

“I'd say the first thing you need is ... a pumpkin.” — Cinderella

The orange reflection in her eyes is not photoshopped!

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cool, a beautiful October Day.

All hands thinking of all the folks suffering from Hurricane Helene
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Dorothy ace
What a cool October photo!
October 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Adorable
October 2nd, 2024  
