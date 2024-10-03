Sunshine and a Butterfly

It's warm and sunny afternoon. One of the last butterflies we see during this change of seasons is the American Lady This one was in very good shape and fluttering beautifully around the garden.





Unlike many other butterflies, when the weather turns cool American lady butterflies (Vanessa virginiensis) do not migrate south to warmer regions. They die out in our area and rely on their southern relatives to migrate back north in the spring to repopulate the territory. These beauties can travel up to 100 miles per day, and they are one of the earliest spring butterflies to arrive in Cambridge. You still might be able to see some of these butterflies in September or early October if the weather is warm enough.~Wikipedia





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm. The cats are sunning themselves on the piazza. I'm happy, T is working from home.





All hands thinking of the hurricane victims.