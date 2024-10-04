A Path Between Two Ledges

I've started a small painting of Quoddy Head Beach, the shore near West Quoddy Head Light in South Lubec Maine. One descends a long staircase to get down to the rocky shore. The beach is made up of ledges, small stones and rocks of all shapes and textures, no sand. During high tide, most of the shoreline is under water. At low tide you can walk out and climb up on a very large ledge. From there you can look up and see the red and white striped tower of the famous lighthouse, warning of the dangerous Wormell Ledges and the treacherous Grand Manan Channel.



This is just a beginning, I used brushes and palette knives to rough in the ledges. The path in the middle is filled with smooth stones, yet to be painted. Of course there is downeast fog to be laid in as well. It's always fun to start something new.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm, showers on the way for tonight.



All hands happy it's Friday.