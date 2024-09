Cat TV, Turkey Channel

Fianna was happy with her chosen entertainment this morning. Earlier, she was watching the 'Wren Channel', but then one of her favorite shows was on. Her first choice is the 'Ribbit' channel, but that is only on after dark.



For the Record,

This day came in warmer and sunny. I shipped back my old Apple watch and iPhone for the trade in, I'm very happy with both new items.



All hands heartbroken by the hurricane damage in the southeastern part of the states. It's absolutely horrific.