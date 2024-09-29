Carolina Wren

This is one of a pair that we have policing the patio and surrounding trees for spiders. They are nosy, hearty singers and have the most precious tails always held at a jaunty angle.



"Like most wrens, Carolina Wrens are small (5.5”) brown birds with fairly short tails that they often hold cocked upward. Their bills are well-suited for probing for insects, being long, pointed, and slightly decurved.

Their plumage is more reddish than that of the other common suburban wren (the House Wren), and their underparts are a warm buff rather than gray or white. Most conspicuously, Carolina Wrens have a bright white eyebrow-stripe (known as a supercilium), while house wrens have no eyebrow-stripe at all."

Carolina Wren





For the Record,

This day came in warm with slightly balmy, humid air.



All hands sorry the weekend is coming to a close. T is not feeling any worse, but still not 100%