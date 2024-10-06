Previous
Felines not Felons by berelaxed
Photo 3510

Felines not Felons

Skully has donned cat ears and whiskers to hold a special sign in the last 30 days until the most important election in my lifetime.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm with colder nights on the way.

All hands wishing the weekend was not over.
6th October 2024

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
