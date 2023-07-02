Eastport lobster roll

In 1910, two sea captain brothers, Oscar W. and Bert S. Look, began selling groceries, general goods and marine supplies to the townspeople and local fishermen from their wharf on Old House Point, in Jonesport, Maine. Their daily purchases of seafood from the cold waters of the Atlantic included lobster and crab and with time were the desired fare in dining room tables across America, and eventually the world. Now, a fifth-generation business, the Look family carries on this family tradition. The company has spread out along the Maine coast with sites in Addison, Eastport and Portland."





We drove to Eastport in the same weather as we have had since we arrived, chilly, damp or rain with fog. It's old home week there and we decided to take in some of the sights and fun. It was 'mobbed' by Downeast standards, not by ours, so we were perfectly comfortable, dressed for the weather and happy to walk around. The city holds the largest 4th of July parade. A guided missile naval destroyer, the USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) is tied up to the pier. Eastport is a deep water port and can handle small cruise lines and this destroyer easily. Lots of young sailors in whites around town and kids having fun. We went into some of our favorite stores and had favorite lunch treats. A delicious lobster roll for me and a crab roll for T.





Now we are home and cozy doing a 1000 piece puzzle, Feline Tales. The cats have been playing and are now sleeping, just a quick nap.





