A Tricolor Bumblebee on a Common Snowberry Blossom

It was the foggiest yet today. We did some errands in Machias and came back home the backway, on the scenic Kennebec Road. We saw osprey nests, newly shorn sheep, and fog dripping from the trees. Quiet, ghostly and lovely.



When we got home I went out with my big girl camera in search of wet, rain and fog bejeweled spider webs. Finding none I proceeded up the old cemetery hill and found some Tricolored Bumble Bees, busy examining some Snowberry bush flowers. No pollen sacks visible, so I think they were collecting nectar for their larva in their underground nests. We don't have these smaller bumbles at home, I love their orange stripes.



The cats are having a wonderful time, Raven is everywhere, Fianna still retreats to behind the washer and dryer, but is out more often.



For the Record,

This day came in foggy and it never lifted.



All hands cozy and happy.