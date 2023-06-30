Two cats in the 'Port



They are listening to the night sounds of the nature surrounding us with breaks to chase each other. Fianna, facing the camera, is still very wary, but is having fun tonight.



We went to Ellsworth and shopped at our favorite cook shop, Rooster Brother, had lunch and stopped at the L.L.Bean outlet on our way home. We took Rt.182 both ways, with a beautifully wooded stretch called the Blackwoods Road with steep hills and curves. When I was a child in the 50s and 60s, it was the road my dad took driving us here in the big Buick convertible. It seemed so dark and spooky then with overhanging trees and giant boulders dotting the roadside.



For the Record,

This day came in with thick fog that lifted by noon. It was back by our drive home and we are socked in now at the base of Trafton's Hill in Machiasport, the old homestead. Six generations have enjoyed this old place, more each visit I think. It's a refuge from the fast paced world we have come to live in the rest of the year.



Don't get me started about the Supreme Court...