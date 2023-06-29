Foggy Rt 92

The invisible, tidal, Machias River was on the left as we made our way along Port Road early this evening. As you can see, it's as they say Downeast, "thick a fog" tonight. We're safely tucked in after a delicious dinner out at Helen's Restaurant, famous for local seafood and amazing pie. I had lobster macaroni and cheese, T had their famous fish chowder and a small order of local fried clams. We shared a piece of coconut cream pie before we made our way home from Machias to Machiasport.





For the Record,

This day came in with drizzle, fog and cool temps. The rain ended by noon, but the sun was never visible.



All hands happy