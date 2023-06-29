Previous
Foggy Rt 92 by berelaxed
Photo 3043

Foggy Rt 92

The invisible, tidal, Machias River was on the left as we made our way along Port Road early this evening. As you can see, it's as they say Downeast, "thick a fog" tonight. We're safely tucked in after a delicious dinner out at Helen's Restaurant, famous for local seafood and amazing pie. I had lobster macaroni and cheese, T had their famous fish chowder and a small order of local fried clams. We shared a piece of coconut cream pie before we made our way home from Machias to Machiasport.


For the Record,
This day came in with drizzle, fog and cool temps. The rain ended by noon, but the sun was never visible.

All hands happy
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Betsey

Dawn ace
A lovely misty image
June 30th, 2023  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
me likey!
June 30th, 2023  
