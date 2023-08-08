Previous
Raven by berelaxed
Raven

Our Black Pearl

often
i wonder
if raven
slipped out
of that little
black dress,
that perhaps
she’d unveil
a soulful
abyssinian
yearling
secretly slinking
beneath.

or
could it be,
just perhaps,
that our
cherished cats,
raspberry
and precious,
tiny merry
aligned the
stars to guide
us to this
remarkably
rescued,
adopted,
uncanny
black
pearl

For the Record,
This day came in with wind and torrential rain. We did have a thankfully short lived tornado warning as well!

All hands wishing for the sun.
Betsey

Elyse Klemchuk
Oh, I believe that Miss Raspberry and Miss Merry aligned the stars to guide Raven and Fianna right to you! Sweet ladies in their beautiful black coats!
August 8th, 2023  
