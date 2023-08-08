Raven

Our Black Pearl



often

i wonder

if raven

slipped out

of that little

black dress,

that perhaps

she’d unveil

a soulful

abyssinian

yearling

secretly slinking

beneath.



or

could it be,

just perhaps,

that our

cherished cats,

raspberry

and precious,

tiny merry

aligned the

stars to guide

us to this

remarkably

rescued,

adopted,

uncanny

black

pearl



For the Record,

This day came in with wind and torrential rain. We did have a thankfully short lived tornado warning as well!



All hands wishing for the sun.