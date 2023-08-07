Previous
Message to a Hummingbird by berelaxed
Photo 3082

Message to a Hummingbird

Raven was not happy this morning that a hummingbird had the audacity to have breakfast outside her window.

For the Record,
This day came in with sun, then clouds and rain just when I was bringing the groceries from the car.


All hands a bit sore from our garden work.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
