Sunday weeding

We had our fun on the water yesterday, kayaking. Today we tackled the jungle that grew with rain and high heat and humidity while we were in Maine for most of July. T did extensive bush trimming out front and I weeded our back garden. More weeding next weekend, but it's beginning to look like a garden again. It was hot today and we are both weary, but happy with what we got done.



For the Record,

This day came in hot and sunny.



All hands happy, but weary.