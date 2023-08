Saturday Kayaking

We kayaked today in Scituate with friends. The weather was perfect and so was the tide. It was a great day, our first kayaking of the season, and not the last. Our Swedish modular Point 65 modular kayak is so incredibly practical, it fits in our Subarus in 3 pieces.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and beautiful billowing clouds over the water.



All hands happy.