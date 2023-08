Fianna, House Panther

Here's our Fianna, resting on her cardboard scratcher. We never tried any of these before adopting the two House Panthers. I feel badly, they love them so much, or other babies missed out and other things suffered!



One week now, no sightings of poor Alfie, it's heartbreaking.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds and more humidity. We have plans to go kayaking with friends tomorrow. the first time out in our craft since my hip replacement in May of 2022.



All hands rooting for Alfie to be found.