Piazza Visitors by berelaxed
Piazza Visitors

Nora and Hunter came by this afternoon. Raven and I were thrilled to see them. T and I will see them again for a birthday celebration for their daddy tonight after dinner.

For the Record,
This day came in cooler, with lovely breezes.

All hands happy to see the kiddos. Hunter has grown in a month, and Nora's new bottom tooth is coming in.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
Tunia McClure ace
Hunter looks healthy and happy.
August 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
August 3rd, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Such sweet visitors!
August 3rd, 2023  
