Previous
Photo 3078
Piazza Visitors
Nora and Hunter came by this afternoon. Raven and I were thrilled to see them. T and I will see them again for a birthday celebration for their daddy tonight after dinner.
For the Record,
This day came in cooler, with lovely breezes.
All hands happy to see the kiddos. Hunter has grown in a month, and Nora's new bottom tooth is coming in.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
3
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
3078
81
42
3078
4
3
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
3rd August 2023 2:34pm
Public
greatniecegreatnephew
Tunia McClure
ace
Hunter looks healthy and happy.
August 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
August 3rd, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Such sweet visitors!
August 3rd, 2023
