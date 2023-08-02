Previous
House Wren food delivery service

These babies are fed constantly by both mama and papa wren. Lovely, delicious bugs of all sizes and shapes. I see the parents hunting all day long and singing away. The house hangs from an ornamental tree on the garden mound behind our patio wall. They ignore me and my 300mm lens. We have had swinging wren houses in the back yard since I was a child. My dad made them and I remember watching this drama over the years. Soon the fledglings will be emerging to join the bug hunt for themselves.

For the Record,
This day came in with lovely temps, the windows could be open, no AC and the cats lounged on the screened piazza all day watching songbirds, chipmunks and turkeys.

No real updates on Alfie, perhaps a sighting, but the report of a cat on the local FB page seemed too far away. G is just heartbroken.

All hands loving the cooler, less humid weather.
Mary Siegle ace
What exquisite timing! You got that precise feeding moment. Very nice!
August 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
I love watching this what a joy you have.
August 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic shot
August 3rd, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Very cute capture!
August 3rd, 2023  
