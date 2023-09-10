Previous
Rainy day in the city. by berelaxed
Rainy day in the city.


For the Record,
This day came in hot and humid. We had terrible torrential rain and thunderstorms this afternoon. Our wifi is still out which is annoying.
Betsey

@berelaxed
