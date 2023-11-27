Previous
The Wren from Carolina by berelaxed
The Wren from Carolina

"I am wren, hear me roar."
-Ian Morten

Our Carolina Wren, the biggest singer in the garden, always poking around near the patio stone wall looking for bugs. Nosy, curious and adorable, I love our pair.

For the Record,
This day came in clear after a wild windy rainstorm last night. I'm having fun getting a few Christmas decorations out and all the lights are in the windows. I've had to make some adjustments due to cat favored windowsills, but so far so good. I stocked up on batteries today for the clip on candles for the Christmas tree.

All hands wishing for PEACE.
Betsey

