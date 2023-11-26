Sunset through our Umbrella Pine

A tree knows the sun intimately.

They are old faithful friends."



-Angie Weiland-Crosby



A quiet Sunday here, T has done a bit of work and I have done a bit of Christmas decorating. We decided it's risky to have as many light strings on the Christmas tree to be. We don't know what the Ebony Twosome will get themselves into, but we can guess. So, we ordered battery operated clip on candles with remotes. Expensive along with the batteries needed, but peace of mind is priceless. We have had a few previously and loved them, so stay tuned. I love lots of blazing white lights, but I love these cats more.



The sunset was lovely through our huge Umbrella Pine. My grandmother Nora would be so happy to see what a giant and gorgeous specimen it is now.



For the Record,

This day came in cold, warming up a bit, but feeling like rain by early evening.





All hands wishing for PEACE