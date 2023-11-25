Previous
Burning Bush Leaves by berelaxed
Burning Bush Leaves

"There is certainly a color red for everyone."

-Christian Dior

For the Record,
This day came in chilly and sunny. We did some shopping and were thrilled that there were no crowds where we went.

All hands begging for Peace
25th November 2023

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
They look so velvety
November 25th, 2023  
