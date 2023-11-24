Previous
Feline Friday...Elvish Advice by berelaxed
Photo 3191

A cat will do what it wants when it wants, and there’s not a thing you can do about it.
– Frank Perkins-


''Psst, Raven, said the elf, please listen closely. The mothers picked out a big, fresh Christmas tree today. Pretty soon it's going to be brought INTO the house. Yes, IN the house. You and Fianna won't believe it, but it's for the mothers to decorate, not for you two cats to climb. Don't say I didn't warn you, they will say, No Climbing, over and over."


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and a bit warmer, a beautiful day. We had a wonderful and delicious Thanksgiving Day yesterday.


All hands begging for Peace
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
My cats usually play with the decorations more than try to climb the tree either way it can be a disaster. I wouldn't put any heritage pieces on the tree this first year.
November 25th, 2023  
